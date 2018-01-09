Four rob Hamilton service station

Four people entered a Hamilton service station last night at 9.50pm and assaulted the cashier before stealing cigarettes and cash.

All four offenders were carrying bags and wearing hooded jerseys with something covering the lower part of their face to disguise their identities, while one of them was armed with a knife.

Once the offenders were done stealing cigarettes and cash they then fled the scene on a stolen silver motor vehicle, which was later located on Morrinsville Road.

The employee received a minor injury, however, Hamilton Police would like to hear from anyone who can identify any of the offenders shown in the photos, or provide any information.

If anyone can help, please contact Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.