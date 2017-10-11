Four people killed in Taupō crash

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of a devastating crash which killed four people and left eight others injured.

The crash occurred yesterday afternoon at the intersection of SH1 and Tutukau Road in Taupō.

Senior Sergeant Nicky Cooney, Acting Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager says “This is an absolutely devastating event on our roads and Police extend their sympathies to the loved ones of all of those involved. The investigation is in the very early stages but what is clear is that the vehicles have impacted head-on.”

A 56-year-old woman, 60-year-old man and a five-year-old boy travelling in one vehicle were killed, along with a 44-year-old woman in the other vehicle.

A 10-month-old baby boy who suffered critical injuries in the crash was transferred from Waikato Hospital to Starship overnight.

A 42-year-old man remains in a critical condition in intensive care, and a 32-year-old woman is in a stable condition, at Waikato Hospital.

Four females, aged 3, 2, 17 and 66, all remain in Rotorua Hospital in stable conditions.

A fifth woman, aged 42, who was taken to Rotorua Hospital was not admitted.

Police say everyone needs to think about their driving habits and keep safety at the forefront of their minds every time they are in a vehicle.

The road toll for 2017 since Friday has now spiked to 296, up 45 since the same time last year.

