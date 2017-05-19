Four people arrested following aggravated robbery in Mangere

Counties Manukau Police have arrested four people in relation to the aggravated robbery of a superette in Mangere on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Fa’amanuia Va’aelua says the four males, aged 15, 17, 18 and 20, have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Footage of the dairy worker being attacked by four masked men armed with knives was released by police.

It shows the worker being hit repeatedly whilst lying on the floor, while one of the men held a knife to his throat.

The vicious attack left the male worker with injuries across his whole body.

Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance in this investigation.