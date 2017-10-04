Topic: Crime

Four men face charges for Fleet deaths

By Mānia Clarke
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Four men are facing charges of murder or manslaughter of Raymond and James Fleet. The accused are 33-year-old Martin Hone, 21-year-old Mikaere Hura, 26-year-old Zen Pulemoana and 29-year-old Richard Tuwhakakakorangi Te Roaroa Te Kani who appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Martin Hone, Mikaere Hura and Zen Pulemoana have been charged for the murder of 51-year-old Raymond Fleet and his 25-year-old nephew. Richard Te Kani has been charged with their manslaughter. All charges carry a lifetime sentence.

Over 20 charges were laid today between the four accused. They include attempt to conceal their corpses and the manufacture of methamphetamine 

On August 10, the uncle and nephew were reported missing. A double homicide investigation was launched after their bodies were discovered in the Mamaku Forest a week later.

The four entered no pleas. Judge Greg Hollister-Jones has remanded them in custody to reappear in Rotorua's High Court on October 25.

