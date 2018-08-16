Four of five whitebait species are at risk

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is carrying out research to restore and protect whitebait spawning areas to address a decline of whitebait species.

Keen whitebaiters are seeing the impacts of the decline.

Four of five native species have been found to be either threatened or at risk.

“The last couple of seasons I've had haven't been that great. This season is good.” says Stephanie Pivac (Kaihopu īnanga), who has been whitebaiting along the Tarawera River.

The short-jaw kōkopu is 'threatened', while the giant kōkopu, kōaro and inanga are 'at risk and declining'.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage says “one of the issues is the destruction of whitebait habitat so improving spawning opportunities” is desirable.

New Zealand has 54 indigenous freshwater fish species. 22 of these are threatened with extinction.

The minister says protection of these species is a priority.

“Last week we introduced a bill in the house that will allow me to completely review fresh water fish regulations to provide better protection for our native fish,” says Sage.

A report on the issue is due at the end of the year.