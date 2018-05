Māori showband icon Solly Pohatu has passed away. The Ngai Tamanuhiri descendant was a founding member of Māori Hi Five and the Māori Volcanix.

His music career took him to many parts of the globe.

Pohatu was a father of four and a grandfather to fourteen.

He lies in state at Tamanuhiri Marae in Muriwai, and will be buried at Whakore-koretekai tomorrow.