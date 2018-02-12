Former Turakina Māori Girls' College for sale on Trademe

Former boarding school Turakina Māori Girls' College in Rangitīkei is on sale on Trademe and is being highlighted as a potential new refugee centre.

The Presbyterian boarding school for young Māori women closed in January 2016 due to financial problems and a decrease in attendance, with its student roll dropping from 152 in 2003 to 47 in 2015.

Bayleys Palmerston North director Karl Cameron says he decided to list the sale on Trademe to attract buyers, not only nationally but internationally.

"When you market a property of this nature you never know where the buyer is going to come from. We cast our net far and wide."

Cameron told Te Kāea a new refugee centre could be an option for use of the land and noted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's interests in taking migrant detainees from Australia's Manus Island detention centre.

Cameron says he's recieved three or four inquiries from people interested in the sale.

The approximately 3,000 square metre property is set on five hectares of flat freehold land in Marton and includes classrooms, offices, houses, dormitories, a hall, commercial kitchen and chapel.

“Add to that a swimming pool and courts and this property could make a very desirable campsite, retreat centre, business hub or an educational centre,” as described in the listing.

The property has a rateable value as $4,730,000 with tenders due on March 8.

Our reporter Leah Te Whata will have more on this tonight on Te Kāea.