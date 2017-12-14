Topic: Business

Former Miss NZ crowns Māori gifts for Christmas

By Aroha Awarau , Native Affairs
A former beauty queen is encouraging New Zealanders to support indigenous enterprises by buying their Christmas presents from Māori businesses.

Kahurangi Malcolm, who represented New Zealand at Miss World in 2008, is treating her whānau this Christmas with gifts bought entirely from Māori businesses.

“When you’re supporting an indigenous business, you’re supporting an indigenous economy.  It’s more likely an indigenous business owner will employ indigenous people,”  she says.

Latest records show Kiwis continue to spend big bucks during the holiday season.  

Over the last week, shoppers spent $1.35bil across all Paymark EFTPOS merchants.

Malcolm would like Māori businesses to benefit from this enormous cash flow during the Christmas period. 

“I’ve always looked at ways of how I can support Māori businesses, and buying Christmas presents from them was a great way to start.”

She recently started a new job as a Business Growth Advisor at Waikato Innovation Park in Hamilton and has regular contact with Māori innovators and businesses.

“I’m telling everyone to jump on the bandwagon.”

GREAT GIFT IDEAS FROM MĀORI BUSINESSES

Pipi Mā

A collection of Māori speaking dolls, created to provide tamariki with a reflection of themselves.

www.pipima.co.nz

Whakairo Ataahua Jigsaws.

Maori themed jigsaw puzzles for the children – and the big kids at heart.

www.whakairoataahua.com

Miromoda Fashion

An organization advancing the quality status of Māori fashion design and to raise its artistic and professional standards.

www.miromoda.com

Huia Publishers 

Buy your loved one the best in Māori literature.

www.huia.co.nz

Ahu Boutique

Clothing inspired, designed and made in Rotorua for New Zealand women. 

www.facebook.com/ahuboutique.co.nz

