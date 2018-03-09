Flood warnings in Manawatū

People in the Manawatū region are being urged to stay away from rivers following extreme flooding.

This morning the Manawatū River peaked at 4.5 metres due to heavy rain.

Yesterday the Whanganui River river rose to 8 metres above normal but has since started to recede.

120 people reportedly trapped in a lodge close to the Whanganui River by flooding and slips.

100 of the group are are due to be evacuated today by helicopter and supplies have been dropped to the group.

Meanwhile some roads in Hawke's Bay were closed overnight due to flooding.

The New Zealand Transport agency has confirmed both state highways in the area are currently open.