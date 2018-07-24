Flaxmere College triples student achievement

Flaxmere College in Hawke's Bay has been able to triple its Māori student achievement rate in NCEA by changing the entire mindset of the school, work that has taken eight years to achieve.

"It was really heartbreaking, just to see the outcomes that our students were achieving. We had attendance rates of around 50 percent and really low engagement in our junior schools, that's Year 7 - 10. Our rangatahi Māori, our students had really low literacy levels and for NCEA the best we were achieving was 30 percent," says principal Louise Anaru.

Changes were made by shifting the mindset of the school, including staff, students, families and the wider community.

"We've had a very positive change here at the school I believe, with a lot of students graduating and more people actually wanting to come to school and they enjoy the atmosphere here. It's great, I see more students actually wanting to learn and be engaging with the subject and be engaging with the teachers," says head girl Sharma Moss.

Junior school literacy has improved, overall attendance is sitting around 83 percent and NCEA Level 1-3 is at a 90 percent pass rate.

"It also proves to us that if we work together, as a school and as a community and as a whānau, that we can positively change the school for the better," says head boy Adam Ioane.

The school was recently awarded the Prime Minister's Excellence Award for Teaching and Learning as well as the Prime Ministers Supreme Award.