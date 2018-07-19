Flavell moves on from politics to head TWOA

Former Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell is moving on from politics and taking on a new role as CEO of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWOA).

He says he'll be using his political experience to help lead the country's second largest provider.

Flavell is returning to his roots.

“Before I entered parliament I worked in education at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, St Stephens and various schools across the country,” he says.

His 12-year political career ended in tears at the last election.

But he says he's had a good break and now ready to apply his political skills to the new role.

“Everyone experiences highs and lows in life and I can say I've had my time in parliament- it was awesome. I've met some amazing people.

“But this is the new pathway and I'm excited to join TWOA and the staff, who have been tireless in their efforts in the revitalisation of Māori knowledge for Māori.”

Established under the guidance of Rongo Wetere and Boy Mangu 33 years ago, TWOA is the country's second-highest tertiary provider with almost 32, 000 students.

Flavell says he's keen to carry on the work led by Rongo Wetere, and continued by Betham Ohia and Jim Mather.

“The tasks ahead are correcting any areas if there are any, strengthening areas that are working well.

“I'll also analyse what new directions we need to take because the education landscape is constantly changing along with each new government.”

And he has no qualms of putting politics to the side.

“I'll leave it for the new team to continue to take the party forward. Tariana has gone on to new endeavours, as has Pita, and now it's my turn.”

Flavell will receive a traditional welcome when he starts on the 20th of August.