Flavell challenges Coffey to an Ironman face-off

Māori Party Co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has challenged his opposition, Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey, to a one-on-one Ironman face-off, raising funds for Edgecumbe flood relief. The challenge comes after comments by Coffey and his 'family' were allegedly made, which according to Flavell, stated that he is "too old and should kick back and retire".

A challenge is brewing. Waiariki candidates Te Ururoa Flavell and Tamati Coffey have taken to social media to settle a confrontation.

Both candidates are proposing a fundraiser style challenge with collections going towards Edgecumbe relief efforts. Flavell's one-on-one marathon was a response to allegedly being called "old" by Coffey's facebook followers.

MP Te Ururoa Flavell says, "According to Tamati's Facebook followers I'm too old, so I suggested a challenge, I said why don't we test that theory ."

However, Coffey isn't interested in taking up Flavell's challenge and is alternatively suggesting a more traditional means of settling a political matter, a debate.

Coffey says, "I'm up for a challenge I'm always up for a challenge I don't think going for a run is going to solve anything. Like the whakatauki says 'te kai a te rangatira he kōrero', so I'm challenging him to a debate and I look forward to hearing a positive response."

Flavell says, "Tamati resighted the famous proverb 'talk is the food of chiefs', my response to that is that the sign of a chief is walking your talk, but I'll leave that up to Waiariki and the rest of the country to decide."

Although the pair hasn't yet come to an agreement, the Waiariki seats are already a spectacle of entertainment for their collective 30,000 social media followers ahead of the 2017 elections.