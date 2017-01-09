Hāpai Te Hauora have been pushing an initiative to encourage people to go without fizzy drinks for all of January. The initiative is called Fizz Free Whānau, and they've got the backing of some well-known faces to help push the cause.

Janell has taken up the challenge along with her whānau. She will be binning fizzy drinks for a month, but it comes with its challenges.

“It's really hard because you see the fizzy drink at the shops and posters everywhere. There's no posters about drinking water,” says Janell.

But she finds comfort in her whānau supporting each other.

“One great thing about his initiative is that you can encourage your family whenever they ask for a Coke Zero or juice. You can say no, here's a water.”

More than 10,000 people have viewed the promotional video on Facebook. Organiser Kera Sherwood-O'Regan is encouraging people that haven't yet to get in amongst it.

“It's not too late to jump on. Some people think because January has already started they can't jump on be they still can.”