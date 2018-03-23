Five new social houses in Auckland - 3,200 on the waiting list

A new public housing development with five new homes opened in Māngere today, but there are still more than 3,000 households on the waiting list.

Associate Housing Minister Jenny Salesa says by the end of 2017 the social housing register showed there were over 3,200 Auckland households on the register and most of them were Māori and Pacific whānau.

She says the five new homes at the new development will cater to mainly Māori and Pacific families.

“While five new houses for five families may seem like a drop in the bucket, these houses have two or five bedrooms, which means big families can be housed."

The development was funded by Te Taha Māori Property Trust with support from the Ministry of Social Development.

"This government is committed to increasing the supply of long-term public housing to support the needs of low-income people and families,” Salesa says.