Five Hip Hop crews from Northland at nationals

Five crews from Northland will be taking the stage at this year's Hip Hop International New Zealand qualifiers.

The youngest of their crews the Mini Divas are excited to be taking the stage for the first time.

They're all from Demonstr8 Dance Flow Studioz based in Kerikeri, "It's a super big deal to be here, we're so grateful to be here, super blessed," says DDF Studio owner Alannah Curtis.

Curtis also trains the girls to make sure they have the right nutrition and strength to carry out the dance routines, which can see the crews training anywhere from 30 - 50 hours a week.

"It's so much more than dance, but to prepare and to get there we have to make sure the kids put the right energy into their body to exert the right energy, so they've got to do press ups, squats, got to make sure their strong and fit - it's pretty full on."

Mini Diva Waikamania Seve says they are super proud to be representing Te Taitokerau "Our style is mainly reggaeton and dance hall which is what they used in Africa and it really brings out the fire in us, especially when we perform."

Those who make it through to the worlds will compete in Phoenix Arizona this August at the World Hip Hop Championships against 64 other countries.