First-time Vodafone Music Awards nominees excited to be in the mix

The very best of New Zealand music will be recognised tonight at the annual Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

First time Māori nominees for the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards are excited about the night ahead.

Nominee for Best Roots Artist, Israel Starr says, "This is my first time so you know when you first start in music you always have certain goals and this was one of them so I'm just happy to be here and excited just to be in the mix."

Tomorrow people band member Marcius Abraham says, "This is all a new experience to me, unlike my brother, but I'm pretty excited about the night, getting dressed up and being part of such a prestigious awards night."

The Best Roots Album category is dominated by Māori this year with Sonz of Zion, Tomorrow People, and Israel Starr featuring as finalists.

Starr says "Feeling really excited just to be nominated along with the Sons boys and TP as well, it's an honour so I can't wait to celebrate with them tonight."

Both artists vying for the Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist Award are first time nominees. Alien Weaponry have created a new genre all together fusing waiata Māori and heavy metal. Which is quite a contrast from the smooth sounds of soul singer Te Karehana Toi-Gardiner.

Budding Māori electro-pop artist Theia will go head-to-head with the likes of David Dallas, Kings and Lorde.