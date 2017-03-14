First resource to prevent male Māori suicide launched

The first ever resource booklet by Māori aimed at supporting whānau and rohe (regions) in their efforts to prevent suicide amongst Māori men has been launched.

Te Pātūtū Oranga - Successful initiatives to suicide prevention amongst Tāne Māori by author Dr Jordan Waiti highlights Māori interventions and initiatives that strengthen protective factors that lessen or eliminate the risk of male Māori suicide.

Within the booklet, Dr Jordan has devised a Māori framework called Whakaoranga Whānau to assist whanau with protective factors under Whanaungatanga (relationships), Pūkenga (Skills and Abilities), Tīkanga (Values and Beliefs) and Tuakiri-ā-Māori (Cultural Identity).

The resource was commissioned by Te Rau Matatini, who spearhead Aotearoa’s national Māori and Pasifika suicide prevention programme, Waka Hourua.

According to the latest Suicide Mortality Review Committee report (2016), There were more Māori men than non-Māori who died by suicide.

Youth had the highest suicide rate, with Māori youth 2.8 times the rate than non-Māori youth.

Today’s launch was hosted by Tāne Ora ki Waikato, in conjunction with Mana Taane Ora o Aotearoa in Thames.

If you or anyone in you know is need of assistance please visit www.mentalhealth.org.nz or contact any of the organisations listed below.

National helplines

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666