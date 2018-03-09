First national land wars commemoration underway

Parties from across the country descended upon the very first national day of commemoration of the New Zealand Land Wars, Te Pūtake o Te Riri, today.

However, the chairman is calling for increased funding to allow the initiative to fulfill its potential.

The initiative currently receives $4mil of government funding over four years. This year's national event cost approximately $500,000.

Tomorrow, participants will attend numerous sites of significance around the Northland region where numerous battles were fought. One leader says that in excess of 400 warriors will be at Russell to commemorate the event.

Te Pūtake o Te Riri runs in the Bay of Islands until Sunday.