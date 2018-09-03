First Kiwibuild homes ready for sale in Papakura

Credit: Newshub

The first Kiwibuild homes are ready for sale in Papakura, Auckland.

They're made up of 12 three-bedroom homes selling for around $580,000 and six four-bedroom homes selling for almost $650,000.

Minister of Housing Phil Twyford says it marks a milestone Government's plan to restore the dream of homeownership for Kiwi families.

"Our very first KiwiBuild homeowners will wake up this Christmas in their own homes and will soon be joined by many others as KiwiBuild ramps up over the months and years ahead.

"A further 12 properties are under construction at the McLennan development and will be completed before Christmas, including seven terraced two-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes.

The 18 homes will be sold through a ballot over a month from next week.

In coming weeks Twyford says he’ll unveil details of KiwiBuild developments in Waikato, Taranaki, Auckland and the Queenstown-Lakes area.

He says KiwiBuild is on track to build 1000 homes in the first year, ramping up to 5000 homes by June 2020 and 10,000 homes by June 2021.