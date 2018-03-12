Te Puni Kokiri is set to launch the first-ever Māori language netball app, Puni Reo Poitarawhiti, designed to bring te reo Māori to life on the netball courts.

Senior Advisor Eruera Lee-Morgan says the app will teach people about netball while mobilising te reo in new and engaging ways.

“It activates the reo in the sports domain where so many of our people participate,” he says.

The app will be launched this week at Polyfest, the largest rangatahi festival in the world, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday in Auckland.

Lee-Morgan says with around 90,000 people expected to attend, it will be an exciting place to introduce the app.

In the future, Lee-Morgan says the app will eventually support other sports with high whanau involvement.

Meanwhile, in May the app will be used during Te Puni Reo Poitarawhiti Tournament, taking place at Te Pae Courts, Waitakere.

Te Puni Kokori is supporting Puni Reo Poitarawhiti, created by MyReo Studios, an emerging Maori digital company led by Kawana Wallace of Ngāti Uenuku, Tainui, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Tuwharetoa.