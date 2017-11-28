Topic: ANZAC

First Battalion veterans reunite to honour fallen comrades

By Mānia Clarke
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Twenty-eight veterans of the First Battalion New Zealand Regiment (1957-1959) have reunited in Rotorua to commemorate their fallen comrades whom they fought alongside in Malaya 60 years ago. An official memorial service took place at Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery in Ohinemutu.

The mood was sombre as they remembered their fallen peers. 

Pere-Wihongi Paea (Uaua, Ngāpuhi) says, "It's good for everyone to catch up. There are many who have passed away. Many have become unwell. There's just a few who remain, but our bonds remain strong."

In April, the government offered to repatriate service personnel and dependents buried in Singapore and Malaysia. A move that is supported by these ex-servicemen.

Te Atawhai Apiata (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Rahiri) says, "I want them all to be returned. All veterans who have passed away wars that took place in South Asia."

"This is good for the families. For me personally, it's not good to have your loved ones buried in another country. They need to be brought home," says Paea.

This day in 1957, 800 soldiers travelled to Malaysia to fight. The First Battalion has four soldiers buried in Malaysia's Taiping Cemetery. Two are Māori, Private Tukapa and Lance Corporal Percy Brown. 

"He (Percy Brown) was a very good soldier. He was injured, but he never recovered from his injuries from the enemy. We were good instructing our young soldiers in what to do and how to protect them," says Apiata.

The New Zealand Defence Force are contacting the families to plan the repatriation of their loved ones.

Related stories: ANZAC

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    21 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community