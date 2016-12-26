Fire Fighter warns about safety after South Auckland fire

Gary Bear a fire investigator and educational advocate for New Zealand Fire Service has been making an effort to educate families and children on fire safety. His messages are being reinforced this week following the death of three family members in a house fire in South Auckland.

Bear is a fire fighter, being fire safe is what his job is all about.

“I have been working as a fire fighter for 18 years and now I’m a fire investigator.”

Bear's main work is a fire investigator and education fire advocate helping to teach people how to be fire safe he enjoys going to teach preschools children and into schools as well.

“I go to kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa to marae to help to educate and teach them about being fire safety being fire wise.”

This week three members of one family died in a fire the youngest was just 5-years-old.

Bear says we need to keep our families safe being fire wise can be lifesaving.

“Fire alarms are the lifesaving tool you need them in your house when there is a fire get out and stay out.”

Bear says you have the responsibility to keep your family safe the cost of a smoke alarm is only $10 a present that could save your family’s life.