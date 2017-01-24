Fire breaks out at Te Kura Māori o Porirua

The fire Department and the Police were called into Te Kura Māori o Porirua in the early hours of the morning as reports of smoke, the sound of an explosion and flames were seen by locals.

The fire broke out at 1am this morning and officials have been investigating the crime scene throughout the day and are looking for the people responsible.

The fire started in the school van which was parked in the car park outside of one of the classrooms. The flames damaged the roof and the outside of some of the surrounding classrooms. The area has been marked off and people are advised not to go up to the school at the moment.

This is the second arson attack on the school since 2006 which burnt through a lot of the classrooms, and the people responsible for that incident were caught. Sophie says that when the culprits were caught last time they said to us that they had no reason for the attack, and Sophie thinks that this incident could be the same sort reasoning.

Next week Te Kura Māori o Porirua will be starting back, and the school will be cleared and ready for tauira to come back in as usual.