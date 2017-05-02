Find something new this NZ Music Month

Organisers say NZ Music Month this year is about music discovery. Staying true to its purpose of celebrating and growing awareness of homegrown Kiwi music, this year's theme is "Find something new" - meaning a new band, new tracks or a new album by a Kiwi artist.

The annual event is managed by the New Zealand Music Commission Te Reo Reka o Aotearoa, their Chief Executive Cath Andersen says, "This year the focus of NZ Music Month is music discovery – most people now have a favourite local artist, so we think May is the perfect time to try and find your new favourite New Zealand band.”

NZ Music Month Manager, Simon Woods, says, "NZ Music Month has a way of throwing up the unexpected; that song, artist or event that you experience that captures you in a way that only music can. There are plenty of opportunities for people to experience local music this May, so make the effort and see what new musical adventures await."

Events are being held nationwide in support of NZ Music Month, including libraries across Aotearoa hosting concerts, exhibitions and showing films celebrating local music.

The Official Music Month Summit is being held at the Auckland Museum on May 20, where industry professionals will come together and share their knowledge.

The topic of discussion is "Passion" where 15 music professionals will talk about how music has inspired or changed their lives. Notable Māori musicians Moana Maniapoto and Kings (Kingdon Te Itinga Chapple-Wilson) have confirmed their attendance to the Summit.

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Kings (Tūhoe, Te Arawa) knocked Lorde off her throne for holding the record for the longest-running number one single in New Zealand. His hit 'Don't Worry About It' held the top spot for 27 weeks.

See here for tickets for the Summit, also check the NZ Music Month website for more updates.