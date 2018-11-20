Finalists prepare for Māori Language Awards

36 finalists are competing for top honours in this year's Māori Language Awards, to be held at Te Papa in Wellington this Friday.

Fellow Rotorua business finalists Māui Productions are hoping it will be second time lucky for them in the Broadcasting Award category for their production, Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau, featuring stories from the South Island.

Director Meihana Te Huia says the whole series was a labour of love.

"When I heard that we have made the finals under Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau I was very proud."

The programme is one of 36 finalists in this year's Māori Language Awards.

Rotorua Lakes Council are also finalists in the Government section because of the work they have been doing to boost the Māori language.

“We are very honoured, we know that this is a journey that has not finished. There is still a lot of work to do in the council to support the language in the community and council,” says Gina Rangi of Rotorua Lakes Council.

150 nominations were put forward to the Māori Language Commission, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004.

“We should already know that each tribe are unique and each region has its own unique way,” says Te Huia.

The awards will be held in Wellington on Friday.