Finalists announced for Waiata Māori Music Awards '18

The finalists for the 11th Waiata Māori Music Awards 2018 have been announced including artists Rob Ruha, Ria Hall and Troy Kingi.

The awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour Māori artists who continue to promote te reo and te ao Māori through the power of music.

The awards were established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM of Ngāti Kahungunu, a renowned leader and champion of the Māori Music and performing arts industry.They are now run by his daughter Ellison Huata.

“The calibre of the finalists in our 11th anniversary year is a great testament to the quality and diversity of Māori composers, musicians, and performers that we have in Aotearoa," she says.

"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists."

This year's ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday September 14 in Hastings.

The 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists are:

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

Ria Hall

Sandy Mill

Huia Hamon

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

Troy Kingi

Rob Ruha

Seth Haapu

Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

Rob Ruha

Maaka

REI -

Best Māori Pop Album

Troy Kingi

La Coco

Maaka

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/RnB Album

Rob Ruha

REI

La Coco -

Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album

Ria Hall

Rob Ruha

Tomorrow People

Best song by a Māori Artist

Troy Kingi

Rob Ruha

LAB

Best Māori Songwriter

Rob Ruha

LAB

Seth Haapu

Best Music video by a Māori Artist

Vallkyrie

Alien weaponry

Ria Hall

Seth Haapu

Rob Ruha

Iconic Award Recipients

Keepers of Tradition:

Derek Ladelli

Dame Georgina Kingi

Lifetime contribution to Māori Music Awards:

Monty Cowan

Music Industry Award:

Carl Perkins

Iconic Māori Music Composers Award - Historical

Ngatai Huata