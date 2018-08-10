Finalists announced for Waiata Māori Music Awards '18

The finalists for the 11th Waiata Māori Music Awards 2018 have been announced including artists Rob Ruha, Ria Hall and Troy Kingi.
The awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour Māori artists who continue to promote te reo and te ao Māori through the power of music.
The awards were established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM of Ngāti Kahungunu, a renowned leader and champion of the Māori Music and performing arts industry.They are now run by his daughter Ellison Huata.
“The calibre of the finalists in our 11th anniversary year is a great testament to the quality and diversity of Māori composers, musicians, and performers that we have in Aotearoa," she says.
"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists."
This year's ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday September 14 in Hastings.
The 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists are:
Best Māori Female Solo Artist
Ria Hall
Sandy Mill
Huia Hamon
Best Māori Male Solo Artist
Troy Kingi
Rob Ruha
Seth Haapu
Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori
Rob Ruha
Maaka
REI -
Best Māori Pop Album
Troy Kingi
La Coco
Maaka
Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/RnB Album
Rob Ruha
REI
La Coco -
Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album
Ria Hall
Rob Ruha
Tomorrow People
Best song by a Māori Artist
Troy Kingi
Rob Ruha
LAB
Best Māori Songwriter
Rob Ruha
LAB
Seth Haapu
Best Music video by a Māori Artist
Vallkyrie
Alien weaponry
Ria Hall
Seth Haapu
Rob Ruha
Iconic Award Recipients
Keepers of Tradition:
Derek Ladelli
Dame Georgina Kingi
Lifetime contribution to Māori Music Awards:
Monty Cowan
Music Industry Award:
Carl Perkins
Iconic Māori Music Composers Award - Historical
Ngatai Huata