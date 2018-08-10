Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Finalists announced for Waiata Māori Music Awards '18

By Regan Paranihi
  • North Island: East Coast

The finalists for the 11th Waiata Māori Music Awards 2018 have been announced including artists Rob Ruha, Ria Hall and Troy Kingi.

The awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour Māori artists who continue to promote te reo and te ao Māori through the power of music.

The awards were established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM of Ngāti Kahungunu, a renowned leader and champion of the Māori Music and performing arts industry.They are now run by his daughter Ellison Huata.

“The calibre of the finalists in our 11th anniversary year is a great testament to the quality and diversity of Māori composers, musicians, and performers that we have in Aotearoa," she says.

"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists."

This year's ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday September 14 in Hastings.

The 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists are:

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

Ria Hall                

Sandy Mill               

Huia Hamon            

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

Troy Kingi                           

Rob Ruha                            

Seth Haapu                        

Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

Rob Ruha            

Maaka                 

REI -                     

Best Māori Pop Album

Troy Kingi       

La Coco               

Maaka                  

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/RnB Album

Rob Ruha                             

REI                                        

La Coco -                             

Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album

Ria Hall                    

Rob Ruha                

Tomorrow People  

Best song by a Māori Artist

Troy Kingi  

Rob Ruha                                             

LAB                                               

Best Māori Songwriter

Rob Ruha                            

LAB                                       

Seth Haapu                        

Best Music video by a Māori Artist

Vallkyrie                              

Alien weaponry                

Ria Hall                               

Seth Haapu                       

Rob Ruha                           

Iconic Award Recipients

Keepers of Tradition:     

Derek Ladelli

Dame Georgina Kingi

Lifetime contribution to Māori Music Awards:

Monty Cowan

Music Industry Award:  

Carl Perkins

Iconic Māori Music Composers Award - Historical

Ngatai Huata

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community