Finalists announced for Matariki Awards 2018

Finalists for the 2018 Matariki Awards have been announced.

The annual awards event recognise and celebrate Māori achievement across a range of disciplines.

It's an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and our country.

From achievement in sports and academia through to contributions to arts and culture, the Matariki Awards aim to highlight and celebrate outstanding commitment to Aotearoa and kaupapa Māori.

Each of the finalists across all categories demonstrate a high calibre of Māori success and accomplishment, helping to nuture and support the growth of the language and culture – both in Aotearoa and worldwide.

The finalists for this year are;

Te Whetū Maiangi Award For Young Achievers:

Alien Weaponry

Shay Wright

Pania Newton

Te Ururangi Award for Education:

Pem Bird

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito/ Fletcher Construction

Melinder Webber

Te Waipuna a Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment:

Rachel House

Derek Lardelli

Graham Hoete

Te Tupu a Rangi Award for Health and Science:

Dr David Tipene-Leach

Mike King

Dr Matire Harwood

Te Waitā Award for Sport:

Portia Woodman

Jason Wynyard

Reiko Ioane

Te Tupu a Nuku Award for Business and Innovation:

KONO NZ Limited

Animation Research Ltd (ARL)

Tai Tokerau Honey Ltd

Te Waitā Award for Te Reo and Tikanga:

Paraone Gloyne

Matewa Media Charitable Trust

Jeremy MacLeod

Hiwa i Te Rangi Award for Community:

Maōri Wardens

Hikurangi Enterprises

Diana and Mark Kopua