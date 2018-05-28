Finalists announced for Matariki Awards 2018

Finalists for the 2018 Matariki Awards have been announced.
The annual awards event recognise and celebrate Māori achievement across a range of disciplines.
It's an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and our country.
From achievement in sports and academia through to contributions to arts and culture, the Matariki Awards aim to highlight and celebrate outstanding commitment to Aotearoa and kaupapa Māori.
Each of the finalists across all categories demonstrate a high calibre of Māori success and accomplishment, helping to nuture and support the growth of the language and culture – both in Aotearoa and worldwide.
The finalists for this year are;
Te Whetū Maiangi Award For Young Achievers:
Alien Weaponry
Shay Wright
Pania Newton
Te Ururangi Award for Education:
Pem Bird
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito/ Fletcher Construction
Melinder Webber
Te Waipuna a Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment:
Rachel House
Derek Lardelli
Graham Hoete
Te Tupu a Rangi Award for Health and Science:
Dr David Tipene-Leach
Mike King
Dr Matire Harwood
Te Waitā Award for Sport:
Portia Woodman
Jason Wynyard
Reiko Ioane
Te Tupu a Nuku Award for Business and Innovation:
KONO NZ Limited
Animation Research Ltd (ARL)
Tai Tokerau Honey Ltd
Te Waitā Award for Te Reo and Tikanga:
Paraone Gloyne
Matewa Media Charitable Trust
Jeremy MacLeod
Hiwa i Te Rangi Award for Community:
Maōri Wardens
Hikurangi Enterprises
Diana and Mark Kopua