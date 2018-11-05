Finalists announced for Māori Journalist of the Year

The finalist for the 2018 Massey University Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalist of the Year awards have been announced.

This year saw more te reo Māori entries which outnumbered these submitted in the English category.

Among the finalists are Māori Television's Native Affairs reporters, Oriini Kaipara and Iulia Leilua.

The category winners and winner of the overall Māori Journalist of the Year Award will be announced at an awards lunch to be held at Massey University’s Auckland campus on Friday 7 December.

The winner of the lifetime achievement award, Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata, named in honour of pioneering Māori journalist, Whai Ngata, will also be announced at the lunch.

This year’s finalists in the Te Reo Māori category are:

Te Okiwa Mclean

Te Karere

For his inspiring story of a once homeless man graduating from AUT:

Irena Smith

Te Karere

For the breaking story confirming the return of the remains of NZ Service personnel from Malaysia and Singapore.

Rapaera Tawhai

Te Karere

For his feature story on the contest for the Waiariki seat in the 2017 General Election.

Finalists in the English category are:

Oriini Kaipara

Native Affairs

For her exclusive story on a girl stopped from attending her Kura kaupapa by order of the Family Court.

Iulia Leilua

Native Affairs

For her investigation into the treatment of children in State care.

Kereama Wright

Marae

For his investigation into the issue of pedophiles who still hold sway on the paepae.