Finalists announced for Māori Journalist of the Year

The finalist for the 2018 Massey University Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalist of the Year awards have been announced.
This year saw more te reo Māori entries which outnumbered these submitted in the English category.
Among the finalists are Māori Television's Native Affairs reporters, Oriini Kaipara and Iulia Leilua.
The category winners and winner of the overall Māori Journalist of the Year Award will be announced at an awards lunch to be held at Massey University’s Auckland campus on Friday 7 December.
The winner of the lifetime achievement award, Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata, named in honour of pioneering Māori journalist, Whai Ngata, will also be announced at the lunch.
This year’s finalists in the Te Reo Māori category are:
Te Okiwa Mclean
Te Karere
For his inspiring story of a once homeless man graduating from AUT:
Irena Smith
Te Karere
For the breaking story confirming the return of the remains of NZ Service personnel from Malaysia and Singapore.
Rapaera Tawhai
Te Karere
For his feature story on the contest for the Waiariki seat in the 2017 General Election.
Oriini Kaipara
Native Affairs
For her exclusive story on a girl stopped from attending her Kura kaupapa by order of the Family Court.
Iulia Leilua
Native Affairs
For her investigation into the treatment of children in State care.
Kereama Wright
Marae
For his investigation into the issue of pedophiles who still hold sway on the paepae.