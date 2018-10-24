Finalists announced for Iwi Radio Awards

New Zealand iwi radio stations will be acknowledged this coming weekend in Rotorua at the annual Iwi Radio Awards.

Whakatāne's Tumeke FM is a finalist in nine of the twelve categories, including Best Breakfast Show, Best Talkback or Current Affairs show and Best Outside Broadcast.

Awards coordinator Karam Fletcher says the caliber of this year's submissions are impressive.

“It’s a great sign to see so many radio stations making it to the finals as well as the high caliber of each station. I’ve had discussions with the judges and we’ve talked about how high the caliber is this year. So I acknowledge all the Māori radio stations around the country.”

See below for the full list of finalists:

Best Station Imaging

Ngā Iwi FM

Radio Tainui

Tumeke FM

Best Station Vignette

Radio Tainui

Tahu FM

Tumeke FM

Best Commercial

Ngāti Hine FM

Tahu FM

Tumeke FM

Outstanding Community Contribution

Tahu FM

Te Hiku FM

Te Korimako o Taranaki

Best Breakfast Show

Ngāti Hine FM

Te Korimako o Taranaki

Tumeke FM

Best Talkback or Current Affairs Show

Radio Waatea

Te Hiku FM

Tumeke FM

Best Rangatahi Show

Radio Ngāti Porou

Radio Tainui

Radio Tautoko

Best Drive Show

Ngāti Hine FM

Radio Ngāti Porou

Tumeke FM

Best Syndicated Show

Moana Radio

Ngāti Hine FM

Radio Waatea

Best Outside Broadcast

Radio Ngāti Porou

Te Hiku FM

Tumeke FM

Best Website

Radio Tainui

Radio Waatea

Te Hiku FM

#WhatsTrending Award

Ngā Iwi FM

Radio Ngāti Porou

Tumeke FM

Best Iwi Radio Presenter

Radio Tainui

Raukawa FM

Te Korimako o Taranaki

Best Programme Director

Ngāti Hine FM

Radio Tautoko

Tumeke FM

Best Contribution to Reo-ā-iwi

Radio Tainui

Te Hiku FM

Te Korimako o Taranaki

Individual Achievement Awards

Moana Radio

Te Arawa FM

Tūranga FM