Finalists announced for Iwi Radio Awards

New Zealand iwi radio stations will be acknowledged this coming weekend in Rotorua at the annual Iwi Radio Awards.
Whakatāne's Tumeke FM is a finalist in nine of the twelve categories, including Best Breakfast Show, Best Talkback or Current Affairs show and Best Outside Broadcast.
Awards coordinator Karam Fletcher says the caliber of this year's submissions are impressive.
“It’s a great sign to see so many radio stations making it to the finals as well as the high caliber of each station. I’ve had discussions with the judges and we’ve talked about how high the caliber is this year. So I acknowledge all the Māori radio stations around the country.”
See below for the full list of finalists:
Best Station Imaging
Ngā Iwi FM
Radio Tainui
Tumeke FM
Best Station Vignette
Radio Tainui
Tahu FM
Tumeke FM
Best Commercial
Ngāti Hine FM
Tahu FM
Tumeke FM
Outstanding Community Contribution
Tahu FM
Te Hiku FM
Te Korimako o Taranaki
Best Breakfast Show
Ngāti Hine FM
Te Korimako o Taranaki
Tumeke FM
Best Talkback or Current Affairs Show
Radio Waatea
Te Hiku FM
Tumeke FM
Best Rangatahi Show
Radio Ngāti Porou
Radio Tainui
Radio Tautoko
Best Drive Show
Ngāti Hine FM
Radio Ngāti Porou
Tumeke FM
Best Syndicated Show
Moana Radio
Ngāti Hine FM
Radio Waatea
Best Outside Broadcast
Radio Ngāti Porou
Te Hiku FM
Tumeke FM
Best Website
Radio Tainui
Radio Waatea
Te Hiku FM
#WhatsTrending Award
Ngā Iwi FM
Radio Ngāti Porou
Tumeke FM
Best Iwi Radio Presenter
Radio Tainui
Raukawa FM
Te Korimako o Taranaki
Best Programme Director
Ngāti Hine FM
Radio Tautoko
Tumeke FM
Best Contribution to Reo-ā-iwi
Radio Tainui
Te Hiku FM
Te Korimako o Taranaki
Individual Achievement Awards
Moana Radio
Te Arawa FM
Tūranga FM