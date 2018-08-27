Finalists announced for APRA Maioha Award

Picture Credit: UIA - Rob Ruha & The Witch Dr music video.

The finalists for the APRA Maioha Award to be presented at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards have been announced.

This award recognises contemporary Māori songwriting and honours artists who use te reo Māori to tell their story.

Some of New Zealand’s best Māori artists have been shortlisted for the prestigious award including;

- Ngaru Hou by Seth Haapu,

- Te Ahi Kai Pō by Ria Hall

- Tiki Taane, Te Ori Paki

- Uia by Rob Ruha

Ngaru Hōu by first-time finalist Seth Haapu is a te reo version of his song New Wave (translated by Mataia Keepa), which was also in the Silver Scroll Award top 20 shortlist.

Te Ahi Kai Pō is a song that draws on themes of love and war, revolution, and change, and is a lament and tribute to those who have been lost along the way but continue to provide inspiration.

Rob Ruha was the recipient of the award in 2014 and 2016 and is back for another chance to claim the title for his gentle yet stirring song about mana written for King Tūheitia.

The finalists for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award and APRA Screen Awards were announced last week, and the finalists for the APRA Silver Scroll Award will be announced on Thursday, August 30th.

All awards will be presented during a ceremony at Spark Arena in Auckland on Thursday, October 4th.