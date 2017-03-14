Final treaty settlement for Ngā iwi o Taranaki

Eight Taranaki tribes have entered into negotiations with the Crown to settle grievances over their ancestral mountain Taranaki.

The collective of tribes known as ‘Ngā iwi o Taranak’i include Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Maru, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngā Ruahine, Ngā Ruanui and Ngā Rauru.

Chief negotiator Jamie Tuuta spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says it is time for the Crown to hear the grievances of the confiscation of his people’s ancestral mountain.

Tuuta says the treaty claims of all of the tribes of Ngā iwi o Taranaki were the most severe in the country and the mountain is at the heart of their grievances.

The eight iwi agreed to initiate the cultural redress of Mt Taranaki once all eight of the tribes had settled their own treaty claims.

Ngāti Maru is the final tribe to negotiate it’s treaty settlement which has allowed the collective of tribes to go ahead with the cultural redress of their mountain.

Tuuta says, “Ko Taranaki te pou herenga waka, te pou herenga iwi”.

Which translates to, “Taranaki Mountain is the connection point for all of the people of the Taranaki tribes.”

And he says that is why his people look to the mountain as one of their ancestors.

Tuuta says, the cultural redress will restore the mana of the mountain which will in-turn restore the mana of all tribes of Taranaki.

This will be the final treaty settlement for the eight Taranaki tribes.