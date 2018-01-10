Final line-up for musical showcase Pao Pao Pao 2018 announced

The final line-up for the Māori musical showcase Pao Pao Pao 2018 has been announced today.

The showcase features APRA Maioha Award-winning Māori thrash metal band Alien Weaponry.

Also in the second line-up announcement are RnB soul singer Kirsten Te Rito with support from pianist James Illingworth and her band, and golden-voiced soul singer Mara TK alongside pianist Mark Vinalau.

Up-and-coming dance sensation Ngareta Teira-Tuiloma will also be showcasing, as well as a kapa haka performance by Te Haeata Awatea from Wellington College and Wellington Girls College.

Producer Toni Huata says Pao Pao Pao is about celebrating the diversity of Māori music forms and, now in its 17th year, the event has a history of showcasing the best of contemporary Māori music.

“Our 2018 event will continue that proud legacy by featuring some of our most well-established and internationally acclaimed artists, alongside some exceptionally talented newcomers,” says Huata.

Artists previously announced to perform include acclaimed haka-soul musician Rob Ruha, solo acapella songstress Mihirangi, Wellington-based soul and RnB band Grove Roots and Māori gospel-soul artist Kaaterama.

Mihirangi says she is looking forward to the event, “especially playing alongside these talented souls,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a unique opportunity for Kiwi music-lovers to experience a hugely diverse array of contemporary Māori musicianship and to celebrate our language and our culture,” says producer Huata.

The event will be held this Saturday, February 17 at Pipitea Marae in Wellington.