Kōtuku Tibble will be laid to rest today at Tokorangi in the Ngāti Tūwharetoa area.

He passed away on Sunday, at the age of 53.

He was a teacher, a broadcaster, an entertainer but importantly an advocate for te reo Māori and tikanga Māori.

Kōtuku achieved many things throughout his life and most of it was for the betterment of Māori.

His memory of his lively spirit and his dedication to uplifting the Māori culture will live on forever.