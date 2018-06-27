Iwi and whānau will begin their final farewell to Koro Wetere this morning.

Mr Wetere, who served in parliament for nearly 26 years, died on Sunday at the age of 83.

A service will be held at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia from 9.30am.

The service will be conducted by both the Anglican and Ratana churches and livestreamed on the Māori Television website.

Mr Wetere will then be taken back to Waipatoto Marae, Oparure, for a service with his Ngāti Maniapoto people. He will then be laid to rest in the whānau cemetery on the family farm south of Te Kuiti.

Hundreds, including political leaders, have paid their respects to Mr Wetere who has been described as a man who never held a grudge while dedicating his life to the development of Māori for all New Zealand.