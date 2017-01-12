Fears of copy-cat behaviour after viral Huka Falls stunt

A Facebook video of a daredevil by the name of Dr Bubbles surfing down the Huka Falls has gone viral. The video shared by BeastMoze has received over 100,000 views with Facebook comments praising the stunt. However Water Safety New Zealand are condemning Dr Bubbles' antics saying his actions were reckless.

This local Porirua man, Heley Patuwai, also known as alias Dr Bubbles is seen taking a boogie board down the Huka Falls. Some are calling this stunt brave and others just plain reckless.

Water Safety New Zealand CEO Jonty Mills says, “Clearly from a Water Safety perspective and a drowning prevention perspective the action was reckless, irresponsible and certainly very highly risky.”

Last year Patuwai was filmed jumping into the bottom of the fall and the clip was shared on YouTube. Five deaths in Huka Falls have been recorded since 1980, Mills says the water fall should not be used for recreational swimming.

“The Huka Falls is a treacherous piece of water very high pressure extremely dangerous water falls so we certainly wouldn't be encouraging any type of aquatic recreation anywhere near the Huka Falls, it's a tourist attraction for viewing only.”

Ngāti Tūwharetoa say that Huka Falls is a treasure. 99% of the time fatalities occur due to visitors not having a strong respect for the river and they end up getting themselves into trouble.

"Every year we unfortunately suffer fatalities from drowning in the river and these 99% of the time occur from visitors or manuhiri, who do not have a strong respect for the river and get themselves into trouble."

Furthermore, although some want to swim in these significant waters, they have to be aware of the risks.

"Whilst we acknowledge the appeal by many to travel over the falls, as local kaitiaki, we are very much aware of the risks with such an activity and this should be taken into account by recreational users."

Te Kāea reached out to Mr Patuwai however he declined comment expressing that his actions and thoughts are not based on other's thoughts nor opinions. However Mills says the stunt could evoke copy-cat behaviour.

“It would be really foolish if people copied that type of behaviour I mean people need to take personal responisibility and in simple terms it's like playing Russian Roulette and ultimately Roulette will win in that type of situation.”

With new statistics this year by Water Safety New Zealand showing a 60% increase in river drownings since 2010, Water Safety NZ are warning all to keep safe in the water this summer.