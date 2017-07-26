Fatal shooting leads to stand-off with police

A Northland man had a stand-off with police this evening following a fatal shooting near Whangarei.

Two women are dead and a man has been taken to Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition after the gunman opened fire at them at an address on Mt Tiger Rd at 10.50am today.

Police say the two woman and a man had gone to the address to do a property inspection.

At a press conference this evening, Northland District Commander Russell Le Prou confirmed the offender is still at the property.

He says, “The identity of the offender is known to the police. We believe that he went inside the property, and we’ve had specialist police staff there all day negotiating with him.”

“Police eventually used tear gas late this afternoon and the offender fired several shots at the police and the police staff present returned some shots.”

Soon after that the house caught fire and became fully engulfed with flames.

Le Prou says, “At this point in time the status of the offender is unknown but we believe he is still inside the house.”