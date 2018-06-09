Farming success for Hicks Bay boy

Former Lytton High School head boy Cody Pahuru who was the captain of the Hurricanes district U18 team has chosen a career in farming. He is one of only 11 people to be offered a place on the highly sought after Smedley Station and Cadet Training Farm.

He's the boy from Hicks Bay wanting to bring his own style to the farming world.

"I don't know if it's just coming from the Coast and all that but I like horses and dogs and farming has sort of not heading away from but there are a lot less places doing that kind of work, yeah people call it the Meat and Spuds type of farming and that's just the way I like to do things," says Pahuru.

At just 20 years old he's about to finish his two-year cadetship at Smedley Station.

"Smedley is we think the pre-eminent training farm, we have employers queuing up from about now to employ the cadets that we train," says Pat Portas, chairman of the board.

Established in 1931 Smedley Station receives nearly 100 applicants every year, with only 11 spots up for grabs

"We're picking the cream, so we want them to work like that and behave like that we do a lot of work around how they portray themselves and their standards and their brand that they're representing," says Rob Evans, station manager.

The cadetship has a 100% pass rate and when Cody leaves he has his own goals.

"Ultimately it's farm management on a good place on a big place somewhere, leasing to own or ownership is, it is a goal," says Pahuru.

The farm itself is based in Waipawa and spread across 5000 hectares.



