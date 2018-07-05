Farmers store workers take strike action

First Union members who work for the retail chain Farmers took to the streets nationwide today calling for fairer pay saying that they aren't even paid a living wage.

Dozens of workers taking to the streets after bargaining breakdown with Farmers Trading Company.

"It's been going for quite a while now and the workers have come to the point where they've had enough and they've decided they want to put a line in the sand and say enough is enough, that we actually need a fair and reasonable pay rise," says First Union organiser Mike McNab.

This worker is one of many that are too scared to show their faces and speak out for fear of losing their job.

"We work our asses off at Farmers, to be honest, and we do a lot there pretty much we really do need this increase just to live comfortably also to be able to do outings with our families," says one worker who did not want to be identified.

First Union says the workers are being paid very close to the minimum wage and want a fairer performance pay review system.

"It's very unusual for workers to do this kind of activity especially from a Farmers store, this is very radical but it shows the depth of their feeling," says McNab.

Farmers Trading did not reply to requests for comment but for these workers, all they say they want is a fair deal.