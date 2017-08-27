Far North's Got Talent is a platform for youth to showcase their talents and to give them the opportunity to be surrounded by positive role models.

It was a full house for the Far North's Got Talent finale in Kaitaia with a total of 16 acts aged 5-18 years battling it out on stage for top prizes.

It's not all about the win according to Kihi Ririnui, but more of an opportunity for Far North youth to share the stage with singers Tina Cross, Beau Monga, Majic Paora and others.

For the last two months, 49 contestants have been vying for online votes to secure a position in the finale.

Last night, Kapowairua Waitai won the junior section with a prize of $800 and Bowen Matthews and Manawa McLeod took out first place in the senior section, winning $1000.

The full performances from Far North's Got Talent can be seen on tehiku.nz