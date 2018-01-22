Family relieved to find missing girl

Noelle Martin, 18, was found by her family this morning. Source: Facebook

A mother is relieved after finding her 18-year-old daughter who has been missing since Thursday last week.

Noelle Martin went missing from her Fairfield address in Hamilton where she was last seen around 5pm on Thursday, police said in a statement.

Her mother says it was because of the efforts of the community that she was found this morning in Auckland.

"Her aunty Tupi, her sister Mandeno Martin and her nanna travelled to Auckland at 4.30am after a tip off from everyone's hard work delivering flyers," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Hallelujah we have found my baby... I can have my first good sleep. My baby is alive."

Noelle's older sister Mandeno also took to social media to cry out for help from the public, after letters were found "concerning her possibly taking her life," she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mandeno also wrote that there was a possible sighting of Noelle in Mangere, Auckland "with a man of 5'10 - 5'11 height in his early 20's. Possibly Maori with short, dark hair. He was of slim build 85-90 kgs."

Police also said in a statement on Friday Noelle had not contacted family or friends while missing, "which was very out of character".

Mandeno would like to thank those who helped bring her home safely.

"Much love to everyone who supported us and her."