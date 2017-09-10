A family day with a master navigator

In preparation for the premier tomorrow night, winners of the online song competition and an Air New Zealand competition for the Māori language version of Moana were treated to an interactive tour of traditional Māori voyaging canoe Haunui waka and a star dome session located inside the Maritime Museum in Auckland with master navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

It was a family day to learn about traditional sailing and navigation.

Master navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says, "I want the youth to be passionate about this movement, the stories and the songs, so that they aren't lost like others that have perished."

He shared his experiences and insights with those in attendance.

"I hope that those who see this film and it's the first step and afterwards they follow up by seeking out these places such as the museum and the canoes here to see them in person."

Present were competition winners, cast and family members of the Māori language version of Disney's Moana. Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr hopes the film will spark interest in traditional ocean voyaging.

"So they hear about these canoes crossing the Pacific Ocean from one side to the other, so they hear that they aren't just stories but factual accounts from our ancestors."

He says there are many who don't validate indigenous knowledge.

"They look at those stories and they don't endorse the knowledge of indigenous."

The Moana movie premiers in te reo Māori tomorrow night.