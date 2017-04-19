Extra $700,000 to go towards Edgecumbe businesses affected by flooding

The Government has announced an extra $700,000 will be made available to support businesses affected by flooding in Edgecumbe.

The Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges says, “It’s going to be some time before things get back to normal after the flooding.”

Cabinet agreed to provide the package yesterday which will be put towards approximately 100 businesses impacted in the area.

“This additional funding will help businesses in Edgecumbe and the Bay of Plenty stay viable while the massive clean-up continues,” says Bridges.

$200,000 will be available for Rural Assistance payments to help rural families with essential living costs, and an extra $250,000 will assist the Rural Support Trust to help farmers and growers to assess crop damage. An extra $250,000 towards a Disaster Relief Fund will support businesses.

Lead Minister for Edgecumbe Anne Tolley says, “This funding compliments the Government’s existing support. Over 2,300 Civil Defence payments have been made to help people with food, clothing and bedding - around $550,000 has been paid to date.”

“Other hardship assistance payments are also available and so far 135 payments have been made at a cost of over $19,000. We’ve also provided $500,000 of additional Task Force Green funding to employ people to assist the local Councils with the clean-up.

“Yesterday, the Government activated the Edgecumbe Temporary Accommodation Service which will collect registrations from displaced people who require temporary accommodation, establish what accommodation options are suitable and available, and connect them together.”

The Government says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional support if it is required.