Extension granted to Tauranga Moana and Hauraki to enhance claims

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little has announced an extension for Tauranga Moana and the Hauraki Collective to enhance their claims. This comes after Tauranga Moana iwi descended upon Parliament yesterday in a protest to the Government to halt Hauraki Collective's deed of settlement until a tikanga process had been established between the two iwi.

The announcement comes just this afternoon. Minister Little told Te Kāea that his office have extended the deadline for both iwi to enhance their claims to May 25th.

Minister Little says “I have now been approached by parties and have been asked for an extension by them before signing so that’s now been extended to the 25 May for parties to put any other information they want to put before me before I take or consider the next step.”

This is the second extension that has been granted for both iwi to enhance their claims. Before that, Tauranga Moana had until Friday, May 18 to contest Hauraki Collective's claim which seeks interest to lands within the Tauranga region.

Yesterday Tauranga Moana challenged the Government saying that their tikanga and mana had been ignored. In her address to Tauranga Moana protesters, the Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta offered to facilitate a hui between the two iwi within her electorate of Ngāti Haua on what she called “neutral ground”.

"If it took calling a hui in Ngāti Haua, nice neutral ground so that we can have that hui, let's have that hui!”

Is it yet to be confirmed if a date for the hui or a tikanga process has been established.