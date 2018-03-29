Extending boundaries of te reo Māori

More companies in New Zealand are incorporating te reo as a means to promote their businesses.

Senior Associate at Chapman Tripp, Te Aopare Dewes feels optimistic and proud that mainstream Aotearoa is finally realising the benefit of learning te reo Māori, and says it's a positive step for the business community that leaders are starting to understand te reo is both culturally and commercially beneficial.

"Fraser Whineray from Mercury spoke about wanting to learn te reo. Patsy Reddy spoke about wanting to learn te reo. Fonterra has a Māori song," she says.

Air New Zealand has been at the forefront of supporting the use of te reo.



They have also climbed on board with the Māori Language Commission with a programme called Waha Tohu to identify their Māori speakers.

Now Chapman Tripp is also focussed on using te reo.

Dewes says, "Māori understand the New Zealand economy. The Māori economy is worth in excess of $50 billion."

Now the aim for Dewes is to ensure that all legal issues with the Crown are fully pursued.

She says, "Some lawyers enjoy the battle".

However, her law firm is no stranger to working with iwi such as Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

"Māori are moving forward with the Crown. Tino rangatiratanga is the ultimate goal," says Dewes.

She warns iwi to remain vigilant, "We want to look beneath that and ask what is really going on".

With this much support for te reo it can only soar.

