Exponents of haka world pay homage to Makariini Temara

Exponents of the haka world are paying homage to one of their most respected leaders, Te Makarini Temara, who passed away in Whakatāne overnight at the age of 58. They say that the man who was the driving force behind the kapa haka of Ruatāhuna Kākahu Mauku, a respected elder of the Ngāti Kuri and Tamakaimoana people and a prominent figure at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi is a huge loss.

Haka exponents mourn the loss of an expert of Māori performing arts.

Paraone Gloyne - Motai Tangata Rau says, "My friend Makariini, your supporters of Ngāti Raukawa are unable to attend your tangi because the nation is here at Te Matatini but, you will be mourned and remembered by the groups here, your people, by the many."

Temara was a composer of song and haka, and was the driving force behind the kapa haka group of Ruatāhuna Kākahu Mauku.

Tamahou Temara - Tū Te Maungaroa says, "I know the elk of my elder. Staunch in his beliefs and unfaltering advocate."

For nearly 20 years the man of faith was a prominent figure of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, as a lecturer and cultural advisor, who also supported tribal affairs within Tūhoe.

Gloyne says, "You (Makariini) accomplished many great works as a legacy for the groups, the tribes, your family, your sub-tribe."

Temara says, "When we've completed the welcome, our group Tū Te Maungaroa, also whānau of Ruatoki, those of Te Karu kapa haka will return to Te Urewera."

That will not be forgotten.

Gloyne says, "There is life in death. That's a positive. For us there's healing to express our sorrow through our songs, throughout the speeches and karanga."

Therefore, Rest in Peace.