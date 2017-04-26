Experts to exchange knowledge on impact of quakes in NZ

The New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering's annual conference will bring together experts from around the world to exchange knowledge on the impact of the Kaikoura earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 quake struck at two minutes past midnight on 14 November 2016, causing extensive damage and two fatalities.

Conference convenor Dr David Whittaker says about 500 earthquake engineers and scientists will discuss a range of topics, including the impacts of the Kaikoura Earthquake and how to make building structures more resilient to large earthquakes.

Dr Whittaker says around 100 international delegates will present papers and updates from the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan and Turkey.

NZSEE President Peter Smith says the conference is a chance to share the latest thinking about seismic isolation and other technologies to protect buildings from earthquakes.

“Following the Kaikoura Earthquake, the community is asking important questions of earthquake engineers about seismic risk, adequacy of codes and seismic resilience.

At the conference, engineers will be sharing what we have learned and listening to what overseas experience can teach us, as we work towards better seismic resilience in our buildings and infrastructure."

This conference is being held jointly with the Anti-Seismic Systems International Society’s (ASSISi) 15th World Conference on Seismic Isolation.

The conference runs from Thursday 27 April to Saturday 29 April.