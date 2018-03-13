Exhibition celebrating women to come to Auckland

New Zealand artist Erika Pearce has announced her first solo exhibition displaying works that exhibit portraits of strong women.

“I aspire to empower women from all walks of life to feel proud of who they are and where they come from," says Pearce, "This is just the beginning!”

She describes the project as part of her ‘life mission’ to bring forward the strong female characters of today.

The project included a mural she did in Napier of two wāhine, representing the meeting of Tangaroa's wives and people of the land and the sea.

She has since received messages of support from people around the world and has gained more than 23,000 followers on social media.

The Wahine Project will be displayed from June 15 to 24 in Ponsonby, Auckland.