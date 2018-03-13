Exhibition celebrating wāhine to come to Auckland

New Zealand artist Erika Pearce has announced her first solo exhibition displaying works that celebrate women from Aotearoa and the Pacific.

The Wahine Project includes portraits of Māori women from around the country.

Pearce says the collection aims to empower women and connect the past with the present through myths and legends of the land.

“I aspire to empower women from all walks of life to feel proud of who they are and where they come from," says Pearce, "This is just the beginning!”

She describes the project as part of her ‘life mission’ to bring forward the strong female characters of the stories.

“Because when we were colonised it was a very male-dominated white man society...when the stories were taken down in literal form, a lot of the female stories were either dulled down or not given as much importance,” says Pearce.

The project started with a mural she did in Napier of two wāhine, representing the meeting of Tangaroa's wives and people of the land and the sea.

She has since received messages of support from people around the world and has gained more than 23,000 followers on social media.

One message was from a young girl saying, “sometimes I feel ashamed of my culture because of the negative stereotypes that go around but then I see your beautiful work and it makes me so proud to be a Māori girl.”

“That exactly the message that I want to get across. That pride in our culture,” says Pearce.

The Wahine Project will be displayed from June 15 to 24 in Ponsonby, Auckland.