EXCLUSIVE: Kawe Kōrero speak to whānau of Whangarei shooting victims

Wendy Campbell and Natanya Campbell - Image / Supplied

A whānau member of the Whangarei shooting victims has spoken exclusively to Kawe Kōrero Reporters about who the mother and daughter were.

Wendy Campbell and her daughter Natanya Campbell were fatally shot yesterday at a rural property near Whangarei, and the whānau are still in shock as information surrounding their deaths come to light.

Whānau spokesperson Nore Martin of Te Tao Maui told Kawe Kōrero Reporters they are waiting for the bodies of their loved ones to be returned home.

He says, "We are grieving and we're in a lot of pain at the moment."

Martin is a cousin to Natanya and says, "She was a beautiful woman, very passionate, humble and a very kind person to her whānau."

"Her mother Wendy and her dad were very close to us."

Both Wendy and daughter Natanya went along with Jeff Pipe to the Mt Tiger Rd address to conduct a property inspection when a male offender, believed to be Quinn Patterson, allegedly opened fire on them.

Pipe managed to escape and remains in Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have only just recovered the bodies of Wendy and Natanya as well as the alleged gunman Quinn Patterson. But the Campbell whānau are still deciding on where to lay the womens bodies to rest.

Martin says, "At the moment, the whānau is still discussing it. They want to bring them home to Hokianga but nothing has been decided yet because there are two of them and Wendy has her whānau to consider as well."

Martin says the whānau will wait for more information from the police and the coroner before making any decisions on how to grieve with the bodies of their loved ones.