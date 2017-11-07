Excitement continues for Te Mana Kuratahi on Day 2

The excitement continues for day two of Te Mana Kuratahi, the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition, being held in Gisborne.
Today 15 teams, who have practised and polished their routines for months, will finally have their moment to shine.
Te Mana Kuratahi judge Turuhira Hare told Te Kāea today that one highlight from this year, compared to previous years, is the high standard of performances across the teams.
Hare also noted that the quality of the Māori language could be heard throughout the items.
Another note from the judges' camp was the reminder that this event is purely about our tamariki, that it is not Te Matatini, and that at the end of the week, it is "te reo Māori" that is the winner.
This morning, TKKM o Pukemiro, Te Wharekura o Te Rau Aroha, Te Kura o Te Koutu, Whitireia (TKM o Porirua), Ngā Puāwai o Te Kura (TKKM o Wairarapa), Te Kapa Puāwai (TKKM o Hoani Waititi) have represented their respective rohe on the national stage.
Here are some of their highlights from today:
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro - Waiata ā-ringa
Te Wharekura o Te Rau Aroha - Waiata Tira
Te Kura o Te Koutu - Whakaeke
Whitireia - Poi
Ngā Puāwai o Te Kura (TKKM o Wairarapa) - Waiata Tira
Te Kapa Puāwai (TKKM o Hoani Waititi) - Whakaeke
The full schedule for Day Two can be found here.
Tune in to the Te Mana Kuratahi livestream via www.maoritelevision.com throughout this week, performance videos are also available there on demand.